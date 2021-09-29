United Liberation of Bodoland cadres surrender in Assam

Dispur (Assam) [India], September 29 (ANI): United Liberation of Bodoland, an insurgent group that was formed with the core demand of separate statehood of Bodoland, has surrendered before the Assam police on Wednesday.



Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed them to join the effort to build a beautiful and prosperous state.

"Continuing our outreach to bring home youths from the path of militancy, all the cadres of the newly formed group United Liberation of Bodoland (ULB) have returned home today. We welcome them to join our effort to build a beautiful and prosperous Assam [?]@AmitShah [?]@PMOIndia," tweeted Sarma.

Assam Police also felt delighted to welcome them back home after they surrendered before them, police officials said.

"Following the directions of Hon @CMOfficeAssam the @assampolice has motivated the cadres of newly formed United Liberation of Bodoland to return Home. We are delighted to have them back home. A welcome step towards peaceful, beautiful prosperous Assam. @mygovassam," tweeted Assam Police.

Earlier, on July 25, Union Minister Amit Shah said that the entire agreement signed with Bodoland will be implemented before 2024 and all the promises made with Bodoland will be fulfilled by the 75th year of Independence.

He said that several agreements reached by the previous governments were lying in closed boxes, on which the dust had settled, during the tenure of PM Narendra Modi, the agreement with Bodoland was reached and it has been implemented up to 90 per cent. "Under the Bru-Reang agreement, the work of giving land in 9 out of 14 places has been completed and before 2022, more than 35,000 Bru families will get land for the first time after 35 years, food grains, Rs 4,500 pension and also honour," read the press release by Ministry of Home Affairs. (ANI) [?]



