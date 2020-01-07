United Muslim Action Committee to hold silent protest against CAA and NRC in hyderabad on January 30

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Tue, Jan 07, 2020 15:21 hrs

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi speaking to reporters in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Photo/ANI

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jan 7 (ANI): The United Muslim Action Committee (UMAC) on Tuesday announced that it will organise a silent protest in the city against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) on January 30.


UMAC members, President of Jamat-e-Islami Hamed Khan and AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi and religious scholars were present at the meeting.
"On January 30, the day on which Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated, there will be a silent protest between Mohammadi line flour mill and Bapu Ghat. There will be a human chain in which every participant will hold each others' hands. This is not a programme being held by a single party or organisation but it is being done to save the soul of our country and save the Constitution of India. This will be a tribute to the founding fathers of our country," Owaisi told reporters here.
Hamed Khan said: "On January 10 at 2 pm, a peaceful rally will be held from Eidgah Mir Alam till Shastri Puram. The rally will end at 5 pm and a public meeting will be held at Shastri Puram. On January 25, in front of the historic Charminar, there will be a protest meeting and also a Mushaira by poets. At 12 am, the National Flag will be hoisted at Charminar."

This meeting comes amid widespread protests against the newly-enacted citizenship law across the country. (ANI)

