Universities, colleges and schools closed in J&K till May 15

Jammu, April 18 (IANS) With J&K logging 1,526 new Covid cases on Sunday, authorities ordered closure of all universities, colleges and schools in the Union Territory till May 15.

An order issued by the Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation Department said, that after an overall assessment of the situation pertaining to the spread of Covid-19 in J&K, it has been decided that all universities, colleges and schools shall remain closed till May 15 for imparting on-campus/in person education to the students.