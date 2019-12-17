Universities should become laboratories for exposing students to problems in nation-building: President

New Delhi [India], Dec 17 (ANI): Universities should become laboratories for exposing students to the problems that need to be addressed in the cause of nation-building, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Tuesday.

Addressing the closing session of the Meet of Vice-Chancellors and Directors of Central Universities, Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research and Indian Institute of Science here, Kovind said simple steps like strictly adhering to academic calendar for admissions, conduct of classes, examinations, declaration of results and awarding of degrees at convocations and so on, can be the starting point on the journey towards excellence.

"There are some steps that you can take to address the shortage of faculty in your universities. For instance, you can develop a robust visiting faculty program or use online teaching tools. You must also strengthen your existing faculty through leadership programs such as LEAP, that is now entering its second year," he said.The President said campuses should emerge as spaces that nurture free expression and ideas, where experimentation is encouraged and failure is not ridiculed but is seen as learning."Universities should become the laboratories for exposing students to the problems that need to be addressed in the cause of nation-building," he said.He urged the institutes to embrace alumni and involve them closely in the activities."It is your paramount duty to ensure that your campuses emerge as spaces that nurture free expression and ideas, where experimentation is encouraged and failure is not ridiculed but is seen as learning. In addition, universities should become the laboratories for exposing students to the problems that need to be addressed in the cause of nation-building," he said.The President said that ease of living of the citizens of the country should be another focus area. (ANI)