University gate on govt land: Azam Khan fined Rs 3.27 crore, to also pay over Rs 9 lakh to PWD

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan's advocate on Thursday said that Khan has been directed to demolish the gate of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University and pay a fine of over Rs 3 crore along with an additional penalty of around Rs 9 lakh to public works department (PWD) under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill.

"Under the section five of Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) court has imposed a fine of Rs 3, 27, 60, 000 crores along with an additional penalty of Rs 9,10,00 lakh on Khan. He has been directed to demolish the gate as it belongs to PWD and pay the sum within 15 days from today," Ajay Tiwari, Khan's advocate, told ANI."During the hearing, Khan had urged that his case should be heard by the High Court but it was not accepted. All his appeals were rejected by the SDM court and SDM PP Tiwari declaring Khan an accused in the case imposed a heavy penalty on him," the lawyer said.SDM Prem Prakash Tiwari imposed a fine of Rs 3, 27, 60, 000 crore along with an additional penalty of Rs 9,10,00 lakh on Khan, who is the Chancellor of the University, as per an order issued on Thursday.The authority also said if Khan does not comply with the order, civic authorities will demolish the gate.At least 25 FIRs have been registered against Khan in cases relating to land grab.The police said complaints against him were verified and found to be genuine. (ANI)