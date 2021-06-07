Unlock: Delhi markets prepare to reopen

The shops will be open from 10 am to 8 pm.Raju, a footwear seller at Karol Bagh market said, "We are happy to be back at work. We can make money to earn our food. Otherwise, we will die of hunger. We are taking precautions by keeping sanitiser bottles handy and wearing masks."Another shopkeeper said, "We have not made a single Rupee all these days. My family can now be supported."However, cinemas and theatres, restaurants (except home delivery or take away), bars, gyms, spas, barber shops, saloons, beauty parlours and any shop pertaining to entertainment or amusement services have not been permitted to operate.Delhi Metro, which was suspended since May 10, also resumes services with 50 per cent capacity.The Delhi Police has briefed shopkeepers on COVID guidelines and got shops marked odd-even in several markets on Sunday. The Police discussed making markings outside shops and in the general market area to ensure social distancing especially among the customers who have to stand in marked squares or circles. The MWAs were briefed about using staggered timings for staff and the opening of shops on an odd-even basis to ensure sufficient distancing among shoppers.Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that the lockdown will continue in Delhi while easing a few restrictions.With a dip in COVID-19 cases, Delhi began the unlocking process from May 31 after the government permitted factories and the construction sector to resume operations.On April 20, Delhi registered the biggest spike of new 28,395 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began last year. On April 26, the city registered the highest ever positivity rate of 36.24 per cent.The Delhi government imposed a lockdown in the national capital on April 19 at the peak of the second wave of COVID-19. The lockdown has been extended a few times since then. (ANI)