Unnao accident: CBI team reaches accident site in Raebareli

Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 31 (ANI): A three-member team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reached the Unnao rape survivor's accident site in Raebareli for carrying out further investigation on Wednesday.



The accident took place on Sunday when the victim was on her way to Rae Bareli. A truck rammed into the vehicle in which the girl was travelling with her two aunts and lawyer. Her aunts succumbed to their injuries. She and her lawyer were grievously injured.

The police on Monday had registered a murder case against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, his brother Manoj Singh Sengar and eight others in connection the accident.

Sengar is the prime accused in the rape case of the minor girl. He is a BJP MLA from Bangarmau in Unnao and was arrested by the CBI in April last year. The teen was allegedly raped by the MLA at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone seeking a job. (ANI)

