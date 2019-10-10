Unnao case: DCW gets 7 more days to arrange accommodation

During the hearing, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), tasked with providing accommodation to the victim and her family, sought seven more days for arranging it.

The DCW appraised the court that they had identified few houses to accommodate the victim and her family besides security personnel and needed seven more days to finalise the deal.

Following the submission, the court directed JPN Trauma Centre to accommodate the victim and her family in the hostel till further orders.

Technology giant Apple on Wednesday told the court "no data pertaining to GPS is retained" by the company and availability of the said data depended on the settings done by consumer"

"When customer uploads data on iCloud relating to his account that info about device location at particular time can be ascertained from the GPS tags in the photographs stored in iCloud," Apple told court. The special judge had asked the iPhone manufacturers to give it by October 9 the details of expelled BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar's location on the day he allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl from Unnao. The court will continue hearing on Friday.