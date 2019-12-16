Unnao rape: Sengar convicted, Shashi acquitted

New Delhi, Dec 16 (IANS) Expelled BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh, Kuldeep Singh Sengar, was on Monday convicted by a Delhi court for kidnapping and raping a minor from the Unnao district in 2017.

Sengar found guilty under Section 376 of the IPC, and sections 5C and 6 of the Pocso Act.

The verdict was much-awaited as the ups-and-down in the case shocked the nation and even included an alleged assassination attempt said to have been planned by Kuldeep Singh Sengar while behind bars.

On a day, when one of the most brutal rape happened on the streets of the national capital, the daughter from Uttar Pradesh, who was minor at the time of the crime, got justice.

While the expelled BJP lawmaker was convicted, his accomplice Shashi Singh was given the benefit of doubt by Special Judge Dharmesh Sharma and acquitted. The judgment was based on mobile phone record evidence -- the movement of accused Sengar was not in sync with that of the cell phone, the distance was 14 km from Makhi to Unnao. The judge also observed: "The role of Shashi Singh is in doubt. It is clear that she had taken the girl to the spot. But she didn't know that the incident will take place. Because of powerful clout and the influence of Senger on police. The quantum of sentence will come on Thursday at 11 a.m. anb/in