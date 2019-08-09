Unnao rape case: Court orders framing of charges against Kuldeep Singh Sengar

By Unnao Rape Case: Court Orders Framing Of Charges Against Kuldeep Sengar

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): A Delhi court on Friday ordered the framing of charges against expelled BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar, main accused in the Unnao rape case.

The court ordered framing of charges under various charges, including rape, criminal conspiracy, and kidnapping. District and Sessions Judge Dharmesh Sharma passed the order at Delhi's Tis Hazari Court.

The judge also directed for charges to be framed under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) as the victim was a minor at the time of the incident in 2017.Sengar, a lawmaker, is accused of raping a minor at his residence in Unnao in 2017, where she had gone to seek a job.Shashi Singh, another accused in the case, had allegedly lured the victim into going to Sengar's residence.The duo was shifted to Tihar jail on the order of the Tis Hazari court on Monday.Another case was registered against Sengar after the rape survivor met with an accident on July 28.A truck rammed into the vehicle in which the girl, her counsel and two aunts were travelling to Raebareli.While her aunts succumbed to injuries, the victim and her lawyer sustained grave injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi.The apex court had, on August 1, ordered the transfer of all the cases related to matter to Delhi.The court had also ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation to complete the investigation related to the accident within a week and the rape case in 45 days. (ANI)