Unnao rape case: Kuldeep Sengar approaches Delhi HC challenging conviction by trial court

New Delhi [India], Jan 15 (ANI): Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar has approached the Delhi High Court, challenging his conviction by the trial court in connection with the Unnao rape case.

Sengar has also challenged the trial court's judgment which awarded him life imprisonment in connection with the case.

On December 16 last year, Sengar was found guilty by a Delhi court for raping a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district two years ago.The court convicted him under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 5 (c) and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which pertains to penetrative sexual assault committed against a child by a public servant.A day-to-day hearing was conducted into the case after it was transferred from Uttar Pradesh to the national capital on the directions of the Supreme Court after the rape survivor's car met with an accident in which two of her aunts were killed.The rape survivor and her lawyer had also sustained grievous injuries in the accident. The family had alleged foul play.The girl was airlifted to Delhi's All Indian Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) following the car crash.Sengar, a four-time BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Bangarmau, had raped the girl at his residence in Unnao in June 2017, where she had gone seeking a job. Later he was arrested and is currently lodged in Tihar jail. (ANI)