Unnao rape survivor accident: CBI summons accused for interrogation

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned accused, who were named in the accident of Unnao rape survivor, for interrogation on Monday.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had filed a case of murder against MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others in connection with the accident.

Sengar's brother Manoj Singh Sengar, Block chief Arun Singh, Rinku Singh, son of accused Shashi Singh have been asked to present before the agency tomorrow.

Other accused Vinod Mishra, Haripal Singh, Naveen Singh, Komal Singh, Avadesh Singh have also been called by the CBI.Earlier in the day, the agency conducted searches at various locations related to the accused in the case.The CBI conducted raids at more than 15 places including the residence of MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is a rape accused in the Unnao case. The team carried out searches at some locations in Lucknow, Unnao and Banda.Meanwhile, Kuldeep Singh Sengar and Shashi Singh have been taken to Delhi from Sitapur district jail. Both accused will be presented before Delhi's Tiz Hazari court on Monday in connection with the Unnao rape case after the court issued a production warrant.On July 28, a truck rammed into the vehicle in which the Unnao rape survivor, her counsel and two aunts were travelling to Raebareli. While she and her lawyer sustained grievous injuries, her aunts were killed on the spot. The Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer, who is being treated at King George's Medical University are stable, the hospital said on Wednesday.The CBI had constituted an additional team of 20 investigating officers to assist in the probe into the accident.The victim and her lawyer are currently undergoing treatment in Lucknow's King George's Medical University. (ANI)