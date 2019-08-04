Unnao rape survivor accident case: CBI questions truck owner's family in Fatehpur

Fatehpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday questioned the family of Devender Kishore Pal, owner of the truck which collided with the car the Unnao rape survivor was travelling in to Raebareli.

"They questioned us for more than an hour. We told the CBI team what we knew," Nandkishore, brother of Devender told reporters here.Earlier in the day, Pal was summoned to the CBI office in Lucknow for investigation in connection with the July 28 accident which left the rape survivor and her lawyer grievously injured, and two of her aunts dead."I have no connection with the MLA or any of his people, there is no conspiracy. I neither have any knowledge of the occupants of the car, what happened was just an accident, it was raining and the vehicle lost balance and hit the car, there is nothing more," Pal said.Pal claimed the driver and conductor were working with him for the past four months and two years, respectively, and they were known to him too.The CBI conducted raids at more than 15 places including the residence of MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is a rape accused in the Unnao case. The team carried out searches at some locations in Lucknow, Unnao and Banda.On Friday, the CBI had constituted an additional team of 20 investigating officers to assist in the probe into the accident.The victim and her lawyer are currently undergoing treatment in Lucknow's King George's Medical University. (ANI)