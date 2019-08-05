Unnao rape survivor shifted to AIIMS, green corridor provided in Lucknow, Delhi

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): In accordance with the Supreme Court order, Unnao rape survivor was on Monday shifted to All India Institute of Management Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi from King George Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow.

The survivor was flown from Uttar Pradesh's capital city to the national capital, and a green corridor and free passage were provided to the ambulance in Lucknow and Delhi.

Following the advice of doctors, a rapid movement of the ambulance carrying the Unnao rape survivor was facilitated in New Delhi through a green passage which ensured that the distance between Delhi airport and AIIMS was covered in 18 minutes.The ambulance left the airport at 9 pm and reached AIIMS Trauma Care at 9.18 pm.Earlier, sharing details of the travel plan in Lucknow, Purnendra Singh, SP Traffic Lucknow had said, "As per the court's order, victim and her lawyer will be airlifted to Delhi. The green corridor has been prepared to take them to the airport. The route has been cleared. The two patients will be taken in turns."On Monday, a bench headed by Justice Deepak Gupta ordered the patient to be airlifted from King George's Medical College in Lucknow to AIIMS Delhi for further treatment, after advocate D Ramakrishna Reddy, representing the survivor, mentioned the matter before it.The top court underlined that the Unnao rape survivor should be relocated on a condition that she is medically fit for the procedure.Reddy contended that the family of the survivor wanted her to be shifted to AIIMS in Delhi. (ANI)