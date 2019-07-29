Unnao rape victim extremely critical

Lucknow: The condition of the Unnao rape victim, injured in a car accident, continues to remain very critical, say doctors at the hospital where she is being treated. Apart from sustaining multiple fractures, the condition of her lungs, which were injured in the accident, is in extremely poor condition.

Two aunts of the Unnao rape victim succumbed to their injuries while the lawyer was also critically injured when their car collided with a truck on Sunday.

"Victim, her aunts, and her lawyer were injured in the accident. The rape victim's aunts succumbed to injuries while the victim and her lawyer are in a critical condition," advocate Vimal Kumar Yadav, junior of advocate Mahendra Singh, told reporters.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi added to the chorus of the opposition in claiming there was a conspiracy to the accident. Rahul tweeted, "Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao A new special education bulletin for Indian women. Dont ask questions if a BJP MLA is accused of having raped you." Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh also lent voice to the protests saying, "Feel shaken and shocked by #Unnao rape victims plight. Are we living in jungle raj? If we cannot protect our daughters and give them justice then we are doomed as a nation. I hope the Courts takes cognisance of the case and orders probe. Law must be upheld at all costs." The Uttar Pradesh government is ready for a CBI probe into the accident of the woman from Unnao, who had accused a BJP legislator of rape, if a request is made, the state police chief said on Monday. A car in which the Unnao rape survivor, her family and lawyer were travelling was hit by an over-speeding truck in Rae Bareli on Sunday, killing two members while leaving her and the advocate critically injured, police had said. "The truck was over-speeding and it was raining also. Prima facie, appears to be an accident, but a detailed unbiased probe is on in the matter," Director General of Police O P Singh told reporters. "The state government is ready for recommending a CBI probe into the Sunday's mishap in Rae Bareli if the victim's mother or any relative makes any request in this regard," Singh said. The woman, who had accused Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Kuldeep Sengar of rape, was provided adequate security, the DGP said. The officer said there was no security lapse in the case. He added that seven security personnel were posted at her home and three were there to accompany her on Sunday. "As there was no space in the car, the survivor did not take the security men with her," he said. An FIR has been registered in Rae Bareli on the complaint of Mahesh Singh, the woman's uncle who is lodged in a district jail, said Rajeev Krishna, the additional director general, Lucknow zone, "We have got a complaint in this regard by Mahesh Singh through the jailer and registration of an FIR is in process in Rae Bareli," Krishna said.