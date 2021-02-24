Unnao survivor denies sexual assault

Superintendent of Police Anand Kulkarni said the girl's statement was recorded on Tuesday morning.

New Delhi : A 16-year-old girl who survived an alleged attempt on her life at a village in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, and was found in an agriculture field along with two others recorded her statement before a magistrate on Tuesday, February 23, the police said.

In her statement, Kulkani stated that the girl said Vinay and his friend had come to the field on the day of the incident.

At that time, she and the two other girls were collecting fodder for cattle.

Vinay offered some snacks, which the girls refused.

Vinay then gave them water. After drinking it, they fell unconscious, the girl said.

In her statement, the girl said the accused did not indulge in sexual assault, Kulkarni added.

According to the police, the accused gave pesticide mixed with water to the three girls.

The girls -- aged 16, 15 and 14 -- were found unconscious in a field in Babuhara village on the night of February 17.

They had left home to collect fodder, but did not return.

On finding them there, the locals rushed them to hospital where two of them were declared brought dead.

The 16-year-old girl was later taken to a Kanpur hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

The police arrested two men in the case, accusing them of murder over a 'one-sided love affair'.