UN's top human rights forum passes resolutions on Belarus

Geneva [Switzerland], March 25, (ANI): The United States co-sponsored the EU resolution condemning the continuing human rights abuses in Belarus surrounding the fraudulent August 9, 2020 presidential election at the 46th Session of UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Wednesday.



Belarus has seen regular protest by Opposition leaders following the presidential election on August 9, 2020, that saw president Alexander Lukashenko reelected for the sixth term.

The resolution calls for the immediate establishment of a strong OHCHR mandate, which would empower OHCHR to collect, preserve, and analyze evidence of human rights abuses surrounding the presidential election, identify those responsible for human rights violations, and provide recommendations on accountability and justice. This mandate enhances and complements the existing Special Rapporteur mandate.

Lukashenko's alleged vote-rigging and the crackdown on Belarusian protesters have prompted the United States and the European Union to introduce sanctions against the country's officials

The UN Human Rights Council also discussed the human rights abuses in the countries of Belarus and Nicaragua, and the need to renew the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) mandate, to protect and promote human rights denouncing racial discrimination.

The United States sought to resolute on the terms set by Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Paraguay, and Peru on the promotion and protection of human rights in Nicaragua and collaborated with partners to reinforce the call for accountability for officials, security forces, and armed groups responsible for human rights abuses stated in the Statement on Wednesday.

The US advanced responses to dire human rights situations through resolutions, joint statements, and interventions in; Belarus, Burma, Burundi, Egypt, Eritrea, Iran, Nicaragua, North Korea, Russia, Sri Lanka, Syria, Venezuela, South Sudan, and Yemen.

The United States led a Joint Statement on Racism, securing signatures from 156 countries, including all members of the Africa Group. Fifty-three countries also co-sponsored a U.S.-led Joint Statement on Human Rights Accountability. The meet also joined statements on Human Rights and COVID-19 Measures; Protection of Journalists; Ending the Death Penalty as a Punishment for Blasphemy and Apostacy; and Human Rights of Migrants. (ANI)

