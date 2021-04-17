UNSC calls for negotiated settlement of Yemen crisis

In a statement on Friday, the members of the Security Council welcomed the announcement of Saudi Arabia on March 22, supported by the Yemen government, to end the conflict in the war-torn country and reach a comprehensive political solution, reports Xinhua news agency.

United Nations, April 17 (IANS) The UN Security Council has called on parties to the Yemen conflict to negotiate a nationwide ceasefire and a political settlement.

They welcomed Oman's mediation efforts between the key stakeholders and encouraged continued engagement in the region.

The Council members called on all parties to engage constructively with UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths and negotiate, without preconditions, an immediate nationwide ceasefire and a Yemen-owned, inclusive, political settlement.

They condemned the ongoing escalation in the oil-rich province of Marib, which exacerbates Yemen's humanitarian crisis, places over 1 million internally displaced persons at grave risk, and threatens efforts to secure a political settlement.

The members expressed concern that the military escalation in Marib could be exploited by terrorist groups like Al Qaeda to expand their presence in Yemen.

They called on the Houthis to end their escalation in Marib and condemned the cross-border attacks against Saudi Arabia.

The Council members also expressed concern about military developments elsewhere in Yemen and stressed the need for de-escalation by all parties.

They condemned the recruitment and use of children, including in Marib.

They called for accountability for human rights violations and abuses, and violations of international humanitarian law andreiterated the need for all the parties to the conflict to comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law, including those related to humanitarian access and the protection of civilian objects and civilians, and the protection of humanitarian and health personnel and their facilities.

The Council members expressed grave concern about the dire economic and humanitarian situation, including prolonged starvation and the growing risk of large-scale famine, and emphasized the importance of facilitating critical commercial imports and humanitarian assistance.

They called on the Yemeni government to facilitate regularly, without delay, the entry of fuel ships into Hodeidah port to ensure the delivery of essential commodities and humanitarian aid, and underscored that fuel that arrives through Hodeidah port should not be used for personal profit or to fund escalation of the conflict.

They called on the parties to adhere to their commitments under the Stockholm Agreement to use the revenues from Hodeidah port to pay civil servant salaries.

The Council members emphasized the grave threat posed by the Safer oil tanker, whose dire and dilapidated condition risks an environmental, economic, maritime, and humanitarian catastrophe to Yemen and the region.

