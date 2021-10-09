UNSC condemns attack on Afghan mosque, underlines need to bring perpetrators to justice

New York [US] October 9 (ANI): United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has condemned the deadly attack on a Shia mosque in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province, preceding recent attacks against religious institutions in the country.



"We underline the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice," the UNSC statement said on Friday (local time).

According to the statement, the members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the atrocious and cowardly terrorist attack in Kundth, Afghanistan on 8 October 2021.

"The attack, which was claimed by Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP)..... resulted in more than 100 casualties killed and wounded," it read.

The statement further stated that its members expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security. They underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice, as per the statement.

The members of UNSC urged all states, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with all relevant authorities in this regard.

They reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whoever committed and reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts. (ANI)