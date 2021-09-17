UNSC extends Afghan mission mandate for 6 months

New York [US], August 17 (ANI): The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Friday voted to extend the mandate for its assistance mission in Afghanistan by six months and called on the Taliban to create an inclusive government.



The 15-member council acted in a resolution passed unanimously, Anadolu Agency reported.

The resolution calls upon "all Afghan and international parties to coordinate with UNAMA in the implementation of its mandate and to ensure the safety, security and freedom of movement of United Nations and associated personnel throughout the country."

It calls on Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to report to the council by the end of January 2022 "on strategic and operational recommendations for the mandate of UNAMA, in light of recent political, security and social developments," and requests Guterres brief the council every other month on the situation in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan has plunged into humanitarian and security crises after the Taliban took control of the country last month.

Earlier this month, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that the UN remains committed to delivering humanitarian assistance to millions of people in need across Afghanistan.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres recently convened a high-level humanitarian conference for Afghanistan on Monday in response to the growing humanitarian needs in the country.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had urged the international community should urgently offer a "lifeline" to millions of vulnerable Afghans "who face perhaps their most perilous hour".

"Development gains must also be protected to link the humanitarian response with the medium and long-term stability of Afghanistan. The rights, safety, and wellbeing of women and girls are an essential part of this link," he had said. (ANI)

