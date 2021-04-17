UNSC extends ban on illicit oil export from Libya

Resolution 2571 adopted on Friday also extends the mandate of the Panel of Experts assisting the Libya Sanctions Committee of the Security Council till August 15, 2022, reports Xinhua news agency.

United Nations, April 17 (IANS) The UN Security Council has unanimously adopted a resolution to extend the ban on the illicit export of petroleum, including crude oil and refined petroleum products from Libya, till July 30, 2022.

It decides that the panel will provide to the Security Council an interim report on its work no later than December 15, 2021, and a final report by June 15, 2022, with its findings and recommendations.

The Resolution calls for full compliance by all UN member states with the arms embargo, the travel ban and asset freeze.

It also further calls on all member states not to intervene in the conflict or take measures that exacerbate the conflict.

