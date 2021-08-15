UNSC to meet tomorrow to discuss Afghan situation

New York [US], August 16 (ANI): The United Nations Security Council will meet on Monday morning to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, where the government has collapsed and the Taliban has seized the presidential palace.

This will be the second meeting on Afghanistan under India’s presidency at the council. Estonia and Norway have requested this urgent session.

The meeting is scheduled for Monday at 10 am (local time). The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres will brief the Council.

Afghanistan's government has collapsed with President Ashraf Ghani leaving the country and the Taliban's entry into the capital, the New York Times reported.

The Taliban has since seized the majority of the city’s districts, including the presidential palace.

Reports suggest that the movement will soon proclaim the re-establishment of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan former President Hamid Karzai along with Abdullah Abdullah and former Mujahideen leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar have formed a Coordination Council in order to prevent chaos and manage affairs related to a peaceful transfer of power.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Sunday said that Taliban terrorists have been asked to enter the capital city of Kabul.

Mujahid, in an interview with Tolo News, also said that the security situation will remain under control in the city. (ANI)