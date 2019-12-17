UNSC unlikely to hold another discussion on Kashmir

<br>China had sought a discussion on Kashmir following New Delhi's reorganization of Jammu and Kashmir state, revoking its special status on August 5. However, the UNSC members refused to oblige China to have a public discussion. Instead, the UNSC held a private discussion on Kashmir under a provision which did not require voting.

Sources in Ministry of External Affairs said that Beijing has been trying to seek another discussion in the UNSC, but only to keep India "busy" at several fronts.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is visiting India to hold boundary talks with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval this week. Incidentally, protests have erupted across India over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) which grants citizenship to persecuted religious minorities in the neighbouring Islamic nations. A close ally of Pakistan, China submitted a request only after Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi wrote a very hostile letter complaining about India to the UNSC. Islamabad, which has been perpetually paranoid about India, complained that New Delhi was taking aggressive measures against Pakistan. Among the UNSC permanent members, France and UK, and non-permanent members Germany and Poland have shown no keen interest in holding another discussion on Kashmir, sources said. The discussion on Kashmir was relevant in August but now that the valley is back to its routine with most of the services restored, there is not much relevance, a source said.