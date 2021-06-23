Unvaccinated persons to be tested at entrance of shopping complexes in Srinagar

Srinagar, June 23 (IANS) With a view to safeguard the lives of the people and to contain the spread of Covid-19, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, announced on Wednesday that all unvaccinated persons visiting any shopping store/complex/mall will have to undergo Covid test.

The DC said this during a media brief, adding that exemption will be given only in certain specific cases. However, vaccinated persons having certificates (hard or soft copy) shall be accorded priority entry at all the business establishments, government offices, etc.

Asad said that this is important in the interest of the larger public so that no Covid infected person puts the lives of others at risk.

The DC stressed that no positive person should mix with the other people and said necessary action under the law will be taken in such cases.

He also urged the public to cooperate with the administration for strict adherence to all the Covid SOPs.

