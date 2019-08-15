Unwavering friendship between India and Bhutan: Modi

To which, Modi answered: "You are correct about the unwavering friendship between India and Bhutan.

"This friendship is growing in a wide range of sectors, which is a great sign. I look forward to meeting you during my upcoming Bhutan visit."

Modi's two-day state visit to "trusted friend and neighbour" Bhutan highlights the high priority New Delhi attaches to its relations with Thimphu.

During the visit, Modi is expected to receive audiences with Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Jigme Singye Wangchuck, the Fourth King of Bhutan, and hold talks with Prime Minister Tshering.

Modi will also inaugurate the 720 MW Mangdechhu hydropower project and focus on boosting educational linkages between the youth of the two countries. Around four-five agreements are set to be signed. Modi's visit to Bhutan, very early in his second term, is in line with India's continued emphasis on its 'Neighbourhood First Policy'. Modi made Bhutan the first stop in his overseas visits during his first term as Prime Minister. India and Bhutan share a special and time-tested partnership, anchored in mutual understanding and respect and reinforced by a shared cultural heritage and strong people to people links. The visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and provides an opportunity to the two sides to discuss ways to further strengthen and diversify the bilateral partnership.