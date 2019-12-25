UP : Schools to remain close in Bulandshahr, Baghpat and Siatapur as temperature dips

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 25 (ANI): In view of the sudden dip in mercury, all government and private schools in Bulandshahr and Baghpat are closed for two days. Also, all schools in Sitapur district are closed till December 28.

The District Magistrates of Bulandshahr and Baghpat, Ravindra Kumar and Shakuntala Gautam, on Wednesday, issued orders for the same.



As per the orders, the schools in both the districts will remain closed on December 26 and 27.

Meanwhile, the DM of Sitapur district, Akhilesh Tiwari has also ordered the closure of all schools for a period of three days, till December 28, keeping in mind the extreme weather.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

