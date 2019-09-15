UP: 1 dead, 2 injured following explosion in a cracker manufacturer's house

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): A person was killed and two were left injured following an explosion at the residence of a firecracker manufacturer on Sunday.

Addressing the media on Sunday, Senior Superintendent of Police, Prayagraj, Satyarch Anirudh Pankaj said, "As per our investigation so far, the house owner, Hanif, held a license to make crackers. The damage caused to the building looks like it has been caused by the explosive material which he was keeping at his home. Further investigation is underway."



According to locals, the explosion was so powerful that the neighbouring two houses also got damaged.

One of the neighbors, Sahabuddin, whose wife was injured in the explosion, stated, "We were sleeping and suddenly we heard a loud sound. The impact was very strong, my wife sustained head injuries in the incident."

The injured are currently receiving treatment at a hospital in the vicinity.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

