UP: 1 dead, 4 injured after unidentified miscreants open fire at wedding in Hapur

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 25 (ANI): One person died while four others sustained injuries after unidentified miscreants opened fire at a wedding event in Hapur here on Sunday, police said.

"Some miscreants opened fire at the uncle of the groom at a wedding function during the final rituals. Prima facie it looks like a case of personal feud. They also opened fire in a bid to escape, in which four others were injured," Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjiv Suman said.



A family member from the bride's side Dharam Singh who was present at the occasion said: "During the 'Vidai' function, some miscreants opened fire at the groom's side. A person called Sudheer died in the incident. There must have been six to seven bullet wounds on his body."

Injured persons have been admitted to hospital and further investigation is on in the matter. (ANI)

