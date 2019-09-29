UP: 14 dead in house collapse incidents after incessant rains

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): As many as 14 people lost their lives and six others were injured in separate house collapse incidents on Sunday after incessant rains caused a flood-like situation in several parts of the state.

According to data from an official report, 14 people died while six others were injured.



A total number of 280 houses collapsed in 16 different districts till 6 pm on Sunday. Of the 280 houses, 278 were 'kutcha' houses while two were huts. Seven animals were also killed in these incidents.

Some rivers in the state are also flowing over the danger level, the report said.

River Ganga is flowing over the danger level in Gazipur and Baliya while river Kuwano is flowing over the danger level in Chandradeep ghat in the Gonda district.

Incessant rainfall has caused a flood-like situation in several districts of the state. (ANI)

