UP: 2 police personnel suspended for thrashing man over alleged traffic violation

Siddharthnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Two Uttar Pradesh Police personnel were suspended on Friday for thrashing a man in Siddharthnagar district over an alleged traffic violation.



The Superintendent of Police, Dharamvir Singh, suspended the personnel soon after a video of the thrashing incident went viral on social media, according to a release issued by the police PRO cell.

The two police personnel have been identified as Sub-Inspector Devendra Mishra and chief constable Mahendra Prasad, stationed at Sakarpar police post of Kesraha police station here.

In the video, the two personnel were seen slapping and hurling abuses at a bike driver while a child with him looked on. The terrified child stood near the bike as the two dragged the man on the road while kicking and slapping him brutally. (ANI)

