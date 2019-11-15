UP: 20-year-old gang-raped in Noida, 4 arrested

Uttar Pradesh (Noida) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): A 20-year-old woman was gang-raped by six unknown men in Noida on November 13.

The police have nabbed four out of six accused who committed the crime in Police Station 3 jurisdiction area.

"Four out of six accused have been arrested in connection with the gang-rape case. The other two accused will be arrested soon by the police," said Vaibhav Krishna, Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Budh Nagar.



The incident took place in the area where the victim had gone to meet a man in connection with a job.

The injured victim has been admitted to a district hospital and provided medical care.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

