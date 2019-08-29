UP: 202 boxes of liquor seized from bus at Eastern Peripheral Expressway

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday seized 202 boxes of liquor worth Rs 15 lakh from a bus at Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district.

"A team of police stopped a passenger vehicle on the highway. They recovered 202 liquor boxes from a secret compartment in the bus. Two smugglers were arrested, while one is on the run," Prabhat Kumar, Circle Officer (CO) said.



He said that the smugglers, identified as Jawan Singh and Lakshman, were transporting the liquor from Haryana to Rajasthan. (ANI)

