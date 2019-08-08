UP: 3 dead, 1 injured as truck hits car on Eastern Peripheral Expressway

Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Three people died and one person sustained critical injuries after the car they were travelling in was hit by a truck on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway near Mawi Kalan here.

"Four boys were coming from Ghaziabad and were going towards Haryana when a truck hit their car. Three succumbed to their injuries on the spot. The injured are undergoing treatment in the hospital. We are trying to nab truck driver," Circle Officer, Baghpat Ompal Singh said. (ANI)



