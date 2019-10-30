UP: 3 dead and 5 injured as roadways bus collides with trailer

Sant Kabir Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Three people died and five sustained injuries when a speeding Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus collided with a stationary trailer here on Wednesday morning.

The accident happened in the Maghar area which comes under the Town police station limits.

"A trailer was stationed near a hotel here. At around 4 am, a UP Roadways bus collided with the trailer," Anand Pandey, Circle Officer said.



"The injured have been admitted to the district hospital and efforts are being made to identify the deceased," he added. (ANI)

