UP: 34 dogs of special breed stolen from veterinary hospital, 10 recovered

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 30 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday recovered 10 out of 34 dogs of a special breed, who were stolen from a veterinary hospital while being kept under special observation.



Around four persons took away the dogs worth Rs 10 lakh from hospital premises.

"Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) board member Srishti Rachna Joshi complained that she has rescued 34 pets and kept them in Krishna Veterinary hospital under observation. According to her, a person named Gyanendra Pratap stole the canines," said Piyush Kumar, Circle Officer Noida.

Soon after learning about the incident, police teams were formed to recover the dogs and nab the accused.

According to Kaveri Rana Bhardwaj, president of People's for Animal, Gautam Budh Nagar, the police recovered 33 pets from Gyanendra's residence as they were kept in a very poor condition in a confined room.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

