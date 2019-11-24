UP: 4 arrested for duping people through fake shopping portal

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 24 (ANI): Police have arrested four men for allegedly duping people of lakhs of rupees by offering huge discounts on products through a fake e-commerce website, an official said on Saturday.



"A team of Agra police and cyber cell have arrested four people for duping people of lakhs of rupees by offering huge discounts on products through a fake e-commerce website. Their office is in Faridabad," Superintendent of Police (SP) BR Prasad said.

Police also recovered 17 mobile phones, two laptops, 24 SIM cards, some ATM cards and PAN cards from their possession.

Action was taken after the police received a complaint in the matter. The accused also duped people in several other states as well, police said.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on in the matter. (ANI)

