UP: 4 arrested with six live cartridges in Kanpur

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Kanpur police apprehended four people and recovered six live cartridges from their possession.

Police apprehended them in the Kotwali police station area of Kanpur on November 18.

"At night the police were conducting a checking operation. We were informed that four people are standing near Huddard High School with cartridges and are in the process of selling them," Deputy SP Rajesh Pandey said.



"Immediately police reached the spot and arrested four people and six cartridges were recovered from them," he added.

The accused have been identified as Imran, Zilfikar, Mohammad Zahid and Inamul. They are currently in police custody. (ANI)

