UP: 4 dead, 30 injured in bus accident on Agra-Lucknow expressway

Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Four people died while at least 30 others sustained injuries after a bus they were travelling in met with a major accident on Agra-Lucknow expressway in Kannauj here on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.



"A bus travelling from Jaipur to Bihar met with an accident here on Agra-Lucknow expressway. So far, we have received information that four people have died. Around 30 to 35 others have been injured," District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said.

Kumar said the injured -- including women, children and elderly people -- have been shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

