UP: 5 arrested for firing gun in Meerut restaurant

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 4 (ANI): Five people were arrested for firing gun in a local restaurant in Meerut.

The incident happened on the night of December 3.

"We have arrested five people here for firing. We have also seized guns from their possession and a car which was used by them during the incident. We are going to present them in court. If somebody owns a gun it does not mean they can use it anywhere they want," said Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Narayan.



Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

