UP: 6 dead, over 2,000 houses collapse due to rains in last 3 days

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): As many as six people have lost their lives and 2,378 houses collapsed after incessant rains caused a flood-like situation in several parts of the state, said an official report on Wednesday.



According to the report data, three of the deaths occurred today, while 1 died on Tuesday and two other died on September 30.

One person was injured while four animals were also killed.

A total number of 2,378 'Kutcha' houses also collapsed in four different districts till 6:20 pm on Wednesday, the report said.

Some rivers in the state are also flowing over the danger level, the report said.

River Ganga is flowing over the danger level in Baliya while river Kuwano is flowing over the danger level in Chandradeep ghat in the Gonda district.

According to an earlier report, 14 people had died in similar incidents across the state on Sunday.

Incessant rainfall caused a flood-like situation in several districts of the state. (ANI)

