UP: 7 PPS officers given compulsory retirement for not performing duty efficiently

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday gave compulsory retirement to seven Provincial Police Service (PPS) officers for not performing their duties effectively, an order said.

According to the order, the officers, were aged 50 years or above and held the ranks of Superintendent of Police and Assistant Commandant of the Provincial Service Cadre.The decision was taken on the recommendation of a screening committee.When asked about the development, UP Director General of Police OP Singh said that it has been a policy in the state to take action against corruption."It has been a policy in Uttar Pradesh since last 2 or 2.5 years to take action against corruption. Under Fundamental Rules 56, we've compulsorily retired 7 Provincial Police Service (PPS) officers," UP Director General of Police OP Singh told ANI.Among the officers sent to compulsory retirement were SPs Vinod Kumar Rana, Narendra Singh Rana, Zonal officer Santosh Kumar Singh, and Assistant Commandants Arun Kumar, Ratan Kumar Yadav, Tejveer Singh Yadav and Tanveer Ahmed Khan.In line with its 'zero-tolerance' against corruption, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led state government has forced several employees from different government departments to take compulsorily retirement. (ANI)