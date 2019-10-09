UP: 8 arrested after fight breaks out during idol immersion procession

Balrampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Eight people were arrested after a clash erupted between two groups during an idol immersion procession here on Wednesday.

The clash was allegedly caused due to arguments over a song played by the DJ when the procession to immerse Goddess Durga's idol had started.



Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police, Ranjan Verma said, "During the Durga idol immersion procession two groups got into a fight. Police administration officials were present there and arrested eight people involved in the fight on the spot."

"Four teams have been deployed to carry out the search operation for other members of the group," he added.

Several people reportedly sustained injuries due to the stone-pelting during the fight. (ANI)

