UP: 8 killed, over 6 injured in Jhansi road mishap

Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Eight people were killed and over six sustained injuries after a speeding truck rammed into a car in Tondi Fatehpuri of Jhansi district on Sunday, police said.

Soon after receiving information about the accident, police rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operation.

The injured were rushed to a hospital in Mauranipur.



The identities of the deceased and injured are yet to be ascertained by the police.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased.

The Chief Minister announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the grievously injured.

He has directed the District Magistrate to provide all possible medical care to the injured. (ANI)

