UP: Adityanath seeks replies from 26 districts SPs over stubble burning incidents

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 2 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has sought replies from Superintendents of Police (SPs) of 26 districts of the state in connection with the incidents of stubble burning from October 1 to November 25 in 2018 and 2019.

The SPs have been asked to file their replies by December 3.



Replies have been sought from SPs of Shamli,Meerut, Bulandshahr,Gautam Buddh Nagar, Baghpat, Hapur, Agra, Firozabad, Hathras, Kanshiram Nagar, Budaun, Moradabad, Jyotiba Phule Nagar, Sambhal,Kanpur Dehat, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Lalitpur, Banda, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Chitrakoot, Bhadohi, Amethi, Jalaun and Rampur.

In November, the Uttar Pradesh home department had instructed the district administration of 10 districts in the state to give a report by November 20 on incidents of stubble burning. (ANI)

