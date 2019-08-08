UP: Agra man allegedly dies in police custody

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): A man on Wednesday has allegedly died in the police custody.

The deceased Rakesh Baghel's family claimed that he died due to the negligence of police officials. Baghel was a heart patient and was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday, claimed his family.

"Deceased's daughter told me that Cobra police take him regarding some land issue. There is some clash between her father and uncle who filed the complaint. His family said he was a heart patient. A post-mortem is being conducted. The matter will be investigated," ACM Fort Agra Ambarish Kumar Bind told reporters here.Baghel's daughter Dolly claimed that she had also asked police not to take her father citing the latter's health conditions."Police did not say anything and took my father with them. I also went there. When I reached, I saw my father lying on the bench. The police personnel were sprinkling water on his face but did not call the ambulance. I asked the police not to take my father with them since he was a heart patient," she said.Dolly said that her uncle wants a share in her property since she does not have any brother."It is a matter of property. I don't have a brother and my uncle is asking for a share in my father's property," she said. (ANI)