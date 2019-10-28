UP: Air quality recorded 'severe' in Hapur, 'very poor' in Moradabad

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Air quality dipped to 'severe' category in Uttar Pradesh' Hapur and 'very poor' in Moradabad on Monday morning, a day after Diwali celebrations.

Notably, air quality dips following festival of Diwali which witnesses people bursting crackers across the country.

According to Air Quality Index, Primary Pollutant PM10 was recorded at a 'severe' level of 694 in Hapur at around 8 am in the morning while the same was at a 'very poor' 352 in Moradabad.The cities were enveloped in a thick layer of haze while firecracker waste was seen lying on roads in the morning.Air quality also deteriorated to very poor and severe category in other cities of the state including Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.Meanwhile, air quality was also at 'severe' level in Lalbagh area of the state capital Lucknow."Bursting crackers does create pollution and cause breathing problems but Diwali is an annual festival. People should be more responsible. Politicians alone cannot do everything," Pradeep Kumar, a resident of Lucknow told ANI on Monday.According to locals in Kanpur, where the air quality is comparably better at 153, the condition is better in this city because of the greenery."Although there is some effect of bursting crackers, the situation is better in the region because of the greenery in the area. The condition is far worse in other areas," said a local in Kanpur. (ANI)