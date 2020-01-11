UP: Akhilesh Yadav meets kin of victim killed in anti-CAA protest

New Delhi [India], Jan 11 (ANI): Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday met the family of the victim, who died during the protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Firozabad.

"Samajwadi Party national president and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, today in Firozabad met the family members of Rasulpur resident Shafiq who lost his life in violence during protests against Citizenship Amendment Act and expressed condolences," SP said in a tweet.



CAA grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

Massive protests have been taking place in several parts of Uttar Pradesh as well as across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act. (ANI)

