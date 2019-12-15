UP: Aligarh Muslim University shut till January 5 next year

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 15 (ANI): The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) will remain closed till January 5, 2020, due to the present situation in the wake of protest against the Citizenship Act here on Sunday.

In a letter, Registrar of AMU, Abdul Hamid said, "After the approval of the Vice-Chancellor, the University is closed till January 5, 2020 due to disturbances created by some anti-social elements for the last three days."

"All other offices will remain open as usual and closure of University is for the purpose of teaching and examination purpose. The remaining examination will be conducted after January 5, 2020.The schedule of examination will be notified separately," the letter said.Police today fired tear gas shells outside AMU after protestors pelted stones at them.Speaking to mediapersons, Hamid said, "In view of the current situation, we have declared winter vacations today onwards. University will be shut till January 5 and examinations will be held after that."The situation is tensed here in the campus after stone pelting from some students and anti-social elements. We have requested police to act to control the situation. The Winter vacation which was to begin after a week has been declared now," he said.Earlier today, the police fired tear gas shells at protesters outside Aligarh Muslim University campus after protesters pelted stones at them. (ANI)