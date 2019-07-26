UP: Authorities prevent 25 Dalit families from converting religion in Budaun

Budaun (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 26 (ANI): District authorities prevented 25 Dalit families from converting their religion in a village in Zarif Nagar area here on Friday. The families were accusing other community in the village of discrimination and using casteist slurs against them.

"We received information that some people want to change their religion alleging the use of casteist slurs and discrimination against them by other communities. I came here and mediated between the two communities. They have agreed not to convert their religion," Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Singh told ANI.According to the SDM, the Dalit community was offended that the people of other communities don't eat at their houses."The 25 Dalit families in the village had decided to convert their religion. We are Hindus but people still don't eat at our house and they use casteist slurs for us. This is not what Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar had written in the constitution," said a villager, Ravindra Kumar Gautam."Despite being Hindus, we are not respected the same way. We all are equal in the eye of the constitution. The officials have mediated between the two communities. No one is converting their religion now," said Sudhir Kumar, another villager. (ANI)