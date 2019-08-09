UP: Autorickshaw driver held after tourist uses his phone to make bomb threat call

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Police has taken into custody an autorickshaw driver, whose mobile phone was allegedly used by a tourist to make a bomb threat call to blow up Prem Mandir in Vrindavan and Krishna Janmasthan Temple in Mathura.

The call was made at around 3:00 pm at the reception of Prem Mandir in Vrindavan on Thursday, said Gyanendra Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Mathura.



"We got hold of Munna through surveillance. He says he was taking a tourist, who asked for his cell phone, to make a call. He later fled with his phone and then made these threat calls. Seven teams have been formed to nab the culprit. He will be arrested soon," Singh said.

Singh shared that the unknown tourist fled with the autorickshaw driver's phone on August 6.

"The person has even made calls to other places too," he added. (ANI)

